Monday Newscast, 7/10/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, July 10, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The Peak 2 Fire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge is now 85% contained, as of last night. The size of the blaze remains at about 84 acres, and its cause remains unknown.
- Despite being the second-most college educated state in the country, Colorado has a major employment gap. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier has more on an initiative to help find more ‘middle skilled’ workers…
- Colorado Rockies pitcher and Denver native Kyle Freeland came within two outs of the first no-hitter by a Rockies pitcher at Coors Field. Melky Cabrera of the Chicago White Sox hit a sharp single in the 9th, even as the Rockies won, 10-0.