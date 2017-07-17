Monday Newscast, 7/17/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Monday, July 17th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa will face a retrial in October on charges that garnered a mistrial earlier this month. Jurors were deadlocked on four counts, including felony extortion. Maketa was acquitted on charges including witness tampering and official misconduct.
- The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting public comment on a proposed interim plan to begin clean up in the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in south Pueblo. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...