Related Program: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts

Monday Newscast, 7/17/17, 5:32PM

By newsroom 1 hour ago

Newscast for Monday, July 17th, 2017, 5:32PM:

  • Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa will face a retrial in October on charges that garnered a mistrial earlier this month.  Jurors were deadlocked on four counts, including felony extortion.  Maketa was acquitted on charges including witness tampering and official misconduct.  
     
  • The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting public comment on a proposed interim plan to begin clean up in the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in south Pueblo. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...
Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Newscasts
Associated Press