Monday Newscast, 7/17/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, July 17, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- The Environmental Protection Agency is requesting public comment on a proposed interim plan to begin clean up in the Colorado Smelter Superfund site in south Pueblo. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...
- A three-judge panel has ruled that if a drug-sniffing dog is trained to alert officers to marijuana and other drugs, police need more cause to search a vehicle without permission. The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that because a drug dog used in a 2015 Moffat County case could not tell officers whether he smelled pot or other drugs, the search was illegal. Judges wrote that pot is legal and users have "a legitimate expectation of privacy."