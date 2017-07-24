Monday Newscast 7/24/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Monday, July 24th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Colorado lawmakers want to improve how public schools integrate digital learning in and outside of the classroom. A report released today highlights priorities and says combining technology with traditional teaching improves test scores and engages students. 91.5 KRCC's Bente [BEN tuh] Birkeland has more from the state capitol...
- John Elway has agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos. Elway was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before agreeing to the extension through 2021.