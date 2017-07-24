Monday Newscast, 7/24/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, July 24, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Colorado’s Canyon of the Ancients National Monument near Cortez has been taken off a federal review list after the Interior Secretary recommended it should remain intact. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- Biologists are surveying the foothills for a threatened species of mouse that's emerged as a source of frustration for ranchers and the real estate industry. A recent search turned up no Preble's meadow jumping mice at the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. Similar efforts will continue through the summer. The Preble's mice are shielded by law, but developers want the protections lifted because they say its hurting business.