Monday Newscast, 7/31/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Monday, July 31st, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Colorado's secretary of state Wayne Williams plans to submit the state's voter registration data to a federal panel created to look at alleged voter fraud. The information will be sent to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity by the end of today. Williams says that Colorado law requires the information be given to any citizen making a request – with limitations...
- A University of Colorado Boulder research team says they will be using drones to measure soil moisture at a test irrigation farm in northeast Colorado. The project is part of an ongoing effort to make sure that the sensors and drones are working together as a system and do not interfere with each other. The research team will pair the data they gather with measurements from a NASA satellite and then compare their findings with data recorded by sensors. The goal is to see if the drone service could be commercialized to farmers interested in improving their water management.