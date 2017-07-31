Monday Newscast, 7/31/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Monday, July 31, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Air Force officials say they do not have the authority to reimburse communities for the cost of dealing with water contamination issues. This comes after tests showed toxic firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base seeped into the Widefield Aquifer. Affected water districts will likely have to pay most of the $12.7 million tab expected by the end of next year.
- Education officials are asking the public for help in addressing a growing teacher shortage. KUNC's Jackie Fortier has more from one of the first town halls...