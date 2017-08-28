Related Program: 
Monday Newscast, 8/28/17, 5:32pm

By newsroom 1 minute ago

 Newscast for Monday, August 28, 2017, 5:32pm:

  • The founder of a white supremacist gang tied to the 2013 murder of Tom Clements has died at a Colorado prison.  Clements was the director of the state's department of corrections.  Officials decline to say where 42-year-old Benjamin Davis had been housed, but say his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.  
     
  • Pueblo property owners will see a 35 percent increase next year in the fees they pay to repair and maintain the aging Arkansas River levee. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...
