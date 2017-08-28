Monday Newscast, 8/28/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday, August 28, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- Pueblo property owners will see a 35 percent increase next year in the fees they pay to repair and maintain the aging Arkansas River levee. 91.5 KRCC’s Shanna Lewis reports...
- El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder says the county jail is facing overcrowding with a record high number of inmates. The jail takes inmates from seven municipalities, including Colorado Springs, and was expanded in 2005 at a cost of $55 million. Detention officials tell the Gazette other solutions are needed other than adding more beds.