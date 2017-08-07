Monday Newscast, 8/7/17, 5:32pm.

Newscast for Monday, August 7, 2017, 5:32pm:
- Colorado Springs City Council is discussing a proposal for a stormwater fee, and is expected to vote tomorrow on whether or not to put the issue on November's ballot. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the measure would raise an estimated $17 million annually and free up general funds that could go toward the police department and city vehicles.
- Two people died in separate climbing accidents in Colorado yesterday. One hiker fell while trying to summit Capitol Peak west of Aspen, another fell while clmbing the First Flatiron near Boulder.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is questioning how effective marijuana regulation is in Colorado. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more...