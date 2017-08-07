Monday Newscast, 8/7/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Monday,August 7, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Community members gathered at Bonforte Park in Colorado Springs yesterday to denounce hate symbols found at a local synagogue. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the gathering comes two days after a swastika and other anti-Semitic graffiti were found at a the synagogue. The paper says several hundred people attended the 90-minute gathering to show support for the Jewish community.
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is questioning how effective marijuana regulation is in Colorado. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more...
- Republican Sen. Cory Gardner participated in his first in-person town hall this year as part of a tour of the Gold King Mine. He fielded some angry questions about his votes to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Gardner said Friday in Durango that the ACA isn't working. Both Gardner and Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said they would work toward a bipartisan solution to health care coverage.