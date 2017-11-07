My Name is Harriett: Looping Is 'All About Sorcery'

An interview and performance with Harriett Landrum, aka My Name Is Harriett

Musician Harriett Landrum is a longtime resident of Colorado Springs. Over the years, she's performed solo and as part of the duo, the Hopeful Heroines. Recently, she's been making music as her singer-songwriter act, My Name is Harriett.

Landrum came into the 91.5 KRCC studio in October to perform two songs for a recent episode of Air Check. She also talked to Jake Brownell about her use of loop pedals and the emotional release performing brings her.

Listen to the full interview above.

In this interview:

"There's this whole other realm in looping, where I'm always looking for that new magical thing that I can pull out of my hat."

On performing live

"Having to conjure up those feelings again every time I play… The catharsis, it abounds. I mean, come on, you need to be cut over and over again in order to know not to grab… too tight, you know? … I feel like it's a major source of healing for me and for the evolution of my personhood."

On using loop pedals in her songwriting

"I love looping so much, because it affords me so much freedom… My whole body gets to be a part of the music-making… It's a wonderful way of being able to be playful with myself and to see what the extent can be… You know, there's this whole other realm in looping, where I'm always looking for that new magical thing that I can pull out of my hat. It's all about sorcery."

Catch My Name is Harriet live at the Gallery of Contemporary Art on Thursday, November 9th.