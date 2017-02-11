New 91.5 KRCC Lineup

91.5 KRCC Schedule Effective Monday, March 6th 2017

MONDAY - FRIDAY 
9am The Takeaway
10am 1A
11am 1A
Noon Fresh Air
1pm BBC Newshour
2pm The World
3pm Marketplace
3:30pm All Things Considered
6:30pm Marketplace
7pm 91.5 KRCC Music with Vicky Gregor - Aircheck 1st Fridays
10pm 91.5 KRCC Music with volunteers
12am-5am BBC World Service

SATURDAY
6am Weekend Edition
10am Best of Car Talk
11am Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me
Noon The Dinner Party Download
1pm This American Life
2pm Radiolab
3pm Weekend All Things Considered
4-6pm A Prairie Home Companion
6pm Sound Opinions - Air Check 1st Saturdays
7pm 91.5 KRCC Blue Plate Special with Jeff Bieri
8pm Vintage Voltage with GT
10pm 91.5 KRCC Music with volunteers
12am-6am BBC World Service

SUNDAY
6am Weekend Edition
9am Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me
10-12pm A Prairie Home Companion
Noon The Thomas Jefferson Hour
1pm The Ted Radio Hour
2pm On the Media
3pm Weekend All Things Considered
4pm Reveal
5pm This American Life
6pm The Moth
7pm Jazz Excursion with Dick Fairley
10pm Reggae with Ron Wilson
12am-6am BBC World Service

Station News

