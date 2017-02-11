New 91.5 KRCC Lineup

91.5 KRCC Schedule Effective Monday, March 6th 2017

MONDAY - FRIDAY

9am The Takeaway

10am 1A

11am 1A

Noon Fresh Air

1pm BBC Newshour

2pm The World

3pm Marketplace

3:30pm All Things Considered

6:30pm Marketplace

7pm 91.5 KRCC Music with Vicky Gregor - Aircheck 1st Fridays

10pm 91.5 KRCC Music with volunteers

12am-5am BBC World Service

SATURDAY

6am Weekend Edition

10am Best of Car Talk

11am Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me

Noon The Dinner Party Download

1pm This American Life

2pm Radiolab

3pm Weekend All Things Considered

4-6pm A Prairie Home Companion

6pm Sound Opinions - Air Check 1st Saturdays

7pm 91.5 KRCC Blue Plate Special with Jeff Bieri

8pm Vintage Voltage with GT

10pm 91.5 KRCC Music with volunteers

12am-6am BBC World Service

SUNDAY

6am Weekend Edition

9am Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me

10-12pm A Prairie Home Companion

Noon The Thomas Jefferson Hour

1pm The Ted Radio Hour

2pm On the Media

3pm Weekend All Things Considered

4pm Reveal

5pm This American Life

6pm The Moth

7pm Jazz Excursion with Dick Fairley

10pm Reggae with Ron Wilson

12am-6am BBC World Service