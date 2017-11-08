Newscast for 11/08/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Voters in El Paso County approved tens of millions of dollars in new infrastructure and school spending in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results. 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell has more...
- El Paso County voters returned more ballots than any county in Colorado for the 2017 Coordinated Election. With 153,597 votes accepted, El Paso County had a 38.7% turnout rate. With nine voter service and polling centers open on Election Day, there was minimal-to-no wait for in-person voters, and there were no issues with the new ImageCast® X ballot marking devices. This was also the first election with new counting and adjudication equipment; the equipment and software worked without incident.