Newscast, 7/18/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Tuesday, July 18th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a number of counterfeit $100 bills were passed at several downtown businesses last week. The person who used them was unaware they were fake, so no one was arrested. The department says the bills contain several pink stamps of Chinese symbols, and that the Secret Service says they're novelty items from Japan and China and sold on the internet.
- The state parks program that puts backpacks with parks passes, binoculars, and guides into public libraries is in its second year. As 91.5 KRCC's Andrea Chalfin reports, its popularity has been somewhat of a surprise...