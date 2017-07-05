Newscast, 7/5/17, 5:32PM

Newscast for Wednesday, July 5th, 2017, 5:32PM:
- Recreational pot in Colorado costs a little more. As of July 1st, a special tax on retail marijuana went up from 10 to 15 percent. KUNC’s Jackie Fortier [for-TEE-ay] has more…
- While not official - The Denver Post is reporting that Colorado has landed the Outdoor Retailer trade show after nearly 18 months of intensive negotiations. Trade show owner, Emerald Expositions, and its show partner, Boulder’s Outdoor Industry Association, severed their 21-year relationship with Salt Lake City citing political efforts by Utah to downsize the Bears Ears National Monument. The new five-year deal is expected to attract 45,000 visitors and have a $45 million dollar economic impact.