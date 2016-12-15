Nonprofit Profiles: CSFR

Jeff Bieri chats with Zac Chapman from Colorado Springs Food Rescue

Thousands of pounds of fresh, edible food is thrown away in Colorado Springs every day. The USDA estimates that up to 40 percent of our nation’s food supply is wasted. Meanwhile, one in seven people in Colorado are considered food insecure with a high likelihood of malnutrition and other nutrition-related illnesses. Colorado Springs Food Rescue (www.coloradospringsfoodrescue.org) volunteers sustainably recover food seven days a week from donor businesses around the Pikes Peak region and deliver it directly to local nonprofit partnership programs. Each month, an average of 30,000 pounds of fresh produce, prepared foods such as catered leftovers, and perishable food is recovered.

This year CSFR is taking part in the Indygive! Campaign. You can find out more about that at http://indygive.com