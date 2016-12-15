Nonprofit Profiles: CSFR

By Dec 15, 2016

Zac Chapman of Colorado Springs Food Rescue

Thousands of pounds of fresh, edible food is thrown away in Colorado Springs every day. The USDA estimates that up to 40 percent of our nation’s food supply is wasted. Meanwhile, one in seven people in Colorado are considered food insecure with a high likelihood of malnutrition and other nutrition-related illnesses. Colorado Springs Food Rescue (www.coloradospringsfoodrescue.org) volunteers sustainably recover food seven days a week from donor businesses around the Pikes Peak region and deliver it directly to local nonprofit partnership programs. Each month, an average of 30,000 pounds of fresh produce, prepared foods such as catered leftovers, and perishable food is recovered. 

This year CSFR is taking part in the Indygive! Campaign. You can find out more about that at http://indygive.com

IndyGive!

Nonprofit Profiles: Homeward Pikes Peak

By Dec 9, 2016

Homeward Pikes Peak believes people can recover. They help to house and counsel people facing homelessness and addiction every day. They offer a variety of housing programs for the homeless - one for sober living, one for mentally ill adults, and another for disabled veterans. Homeward Pikes Peak also operates an outpatient substance abuse clinic specializing in women's services, including pregnant women. The mission at Homeward Pikes Peak (www.homewardpp.org) is to create self - sufficiency, sober parents, effective employees, and dignity.

   

Nonprofit Profiles: Tessa

By Dec 5, 2016

Today we talk with Ms. SherryLynn Boyles, Executive Director of TESSA.

TESSA empowers victims and stands in solidarity with the citizens of the Pikes Peak region against all intimate partner violence. The crisis hotline for TESSA is 719-633-3819. TESSA (tessacs.org) is participating in both the IndyGive! and Empty Stocking Fund campaigns this year. You can find out more about these campaigns and all of this year's recipients at: https://Indygive.com / www.fillanemptystocking.org

Nonprofit Profiles: Therapeutic Recreation Program

By Dec 6, 2016

Today we hear from Alma Grandpre, one of the 'Friends' of TRP - Therapeutic Recreation Program.

The mission of TRP (www.springsgov.com/tr) is to provide opportunities for youth and adults (including veterans and seniors) to acquire skills that enable them to participate in leisure experiences of their choice and enhance their abilities to function within a community setting. Alma Grandpre is with the TRCP (Therapeutic Recreation Community Partners)  which supports TRP in their mission by providing scholarships. 

Nonprofit Profiles: Partners In Housing

By Dec 14, 2016

Partners In Housing  (www.partnersinhousing.org) gives homeless families hope and opportunities, providing one year transitional housing and various supportive services so they can become self-sufficient.

 

Nonprofit Profiles: Reach Pikes Peak

By Dec 13, 2016

For 50 years, Reach Pikes Peak (www.reachpikespeak.org) has been at the forefront of providing supportive services designed to enhance the quality of life for the lower-income population of the Pikes Peak Region. The self-sufficiency programs have expanded over the years to include emergency services, a long-term case intensive job skills/educational enhancement program, and two matched savings programs – one for adults and one for at-risk youths.  