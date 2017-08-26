Notice of 91.5 KRCC Community Advisory Board Meeting

By 1 hour ago

The 91.5 KRCC Community Advisory Board (CAB) is meeting Thursday, September 7th at 5:30pm. The meeting will be held at 912 N Weber St, Colorado Springs. 

Questions: Please call 719-473-4801 x30

Station News

91.5 KRCC Garners Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

By 91.5 KRCC May 15, 2017
Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has recognized "Wish We Were Here, Episode 15: Acre for Acre – the Fight for Strawberry Fields" as the best News Documentary in its annual regional Edward R. Murrow competition. 

'14ers' Piece Wins Mark of Excellence Award

By KRCC Mar 30, 2017
Dana Cronin / 91.5 KRCC

91.5 KRCC reporter Dana Cronin has won a regional Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her piece, "Creating and Maintaining Trails on Colorado's Prized 14ers is a Tall Order."

91.5 KRCC Wins Two CBA Awards of Excellence

By Mar 15, 2017

91.5 KRCC walked away with two Awards of Excellence from this past weekend’s Colorado Broadcasters Association annual event in Denver.