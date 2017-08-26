Notice of 91.5 KRCC Community Advisory Board Meeting By Tammy Terwelp • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email The 91.5 KRCC Community Advisory Board (CAB) is meeting Thursday, September 7th at 5:30pm. The meeting will be held at 912 N Weber St, Colorado Springs. Questions: Please call 719-473-4801 x30 Tags: Station NewsTweetShareGoogle+Email Related Content 91.5 KRCC Garners Regional Edward R. Murrow Award By 91.5 KRCC • May 15, 2017 Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has recognized "Wish We Were Here, Episode 15: Acre for Acre – the Fight for Strawberry Fields" as the best News Documentary in its annual regional Edward R. Murrow competition. '14ers' Piece Wins Mark of Excellence Award By KRCC • Mar 30, 2017 Dana Cronin / 91.5 KRCC 91.5 KRCC reporter Dana Cronin has won a regional Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists for her piece, "Creating and Maintaining Trails on Colorado's Prized 14ers is a Tall Order." 91.5 KRCC Wins Two CBA Awards of Excellence By Jeff Bieri • Mar 15, 2017 91.5 KRCC walked away with two Awards of Excellence from this past weekend’s Colorado Broadcasters Association annual event in Denver.