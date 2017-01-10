NPR Annotates: President Obama's Farewell Address

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom is annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago. The is adding fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gives them. We'll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

