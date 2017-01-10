NPR Annotates: President Obama's Farewell Address

By 10 minutes ago
  • President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address.
    President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address.
    Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom is annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago. The is adding fact-checks and background to Obama's comments as he gives them. We'll be watching in particular for remarks on his legacy, national security, health care and foreign policy, among other topics.

Note: This page will update automatically as the event proceeds. We will work to correct the transcript as it comes in, but due to the live nature of the event, there may be some discrepancies.

Loading...

Tags: 
politics
Barack Obama
NPR

Related Content

Scorecard For A Departing President: Assessing Obama's Successes And Shortcomings

By 15 hours ago

President Obama will address the nation for what's likely to be the last time Tuesday night. He says the prime-time address from his adopted hometown of Chicago will be a chance to celebrate the successes of the past eight years and to offer some thoughts on where the nation goes from here.