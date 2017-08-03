Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for Aug. 3rd through August 9th

The legendary Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform tonight at 7PM at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.

Tomorrow night, from 5-8PM, the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will feature gallery openings, special performances and demonstrations, and a free shuttle bus service.

On August 5th, the First & Main First Saturday Car Show will feature the Jaguar Club of Southern Colorado from 8AM to 10AM in the parking lot in front of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets, and more upcoming events.