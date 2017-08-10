Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for August 10th through August 16th

By Andy Vick 25 minutes ago

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

All day today, Stage 1 of the Colorado Classic Cycling event will take place across Colorado Springs. In addition to the men’s and women’s races, the day’s activities will feature live music, merchandise, vendors, awards ceremonies, and a beer garden. An After Party will continue into the evening on Tejon Street, in front of Blondies & Cowboys, in Downtown Colorado Springs.

This Saturday at 11AM, the Woodland Music Series will feature Sinatra tribute artist Rick Blessing and the USAFA Falconaires outside, on the green, at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Blankets, lawn chairs and umbrellas are suggested for this free community event under the mountain sun.

Go peakradar.com for event details, tickets, and more upcoming events.

Peak Radar Minute
Andy Vick

