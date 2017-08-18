Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events For August 17-23

Laser Spectacular presents the Music of Pink Floyd tomorrow night at 8:00 pm at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

On Saturday, the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute will present the fifth annual Wheel to Reel, a late afternoon bike ride starting at 5PM, followed by a film under the stars on the lawn just below the Fine Arts Center.

The Space Foundation Discovery Center will host a free Solar Eclipse Party this coming Monday from 9AM-2PM. Solar viewing telescopes, tubes and boxes will be provided for the public to enjoy.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets, and more information.