Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for August 24-30

The Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival returns to Prospect Lake at Memorial Park this Saturday morning. Races will begin at 9:00am and continue throughout the day. The festival grounds will also offer a variety of activities for all participants and spectators.

The Pikes Peak Blues Community Summer Jam will take place at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center next Wednesday evening, beginning at 6:30PM. All music lovers and dancers are welcome, and musicians who drop by will be invited onstage to play along.