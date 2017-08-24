Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for August 24-30

By Andy Vick 5 hours ago

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

The Colorado Springs International Dragon Boat Festival returns to Prospect Lake at Memorial Park this Saturday morning. Races will begin at 9:00am and continue throughout the day. The festival grounds will also offer a variety of activities for all participants and spectators.

The Pikes Peak Blues Community Summer Jam will take place at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center next Wednesday evening, beginning at 6:30PM. All music lovers and dancers are welcome, and musicians who drop by will be invited onstage to play along.

