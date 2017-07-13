Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for July 13th through July 16th

Broadcast 07/13/17

Continuing through this Saturday, July 15th, the 77th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will showcase top talent in bronc riding, steer wrestling, team and tie down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

The 2nd Annual Buckaroo BBQ, presented July 14 starting at 5PM by the Pikes Peak Opera League, features games, activities, a puppet show, special western music, a delicious BBQ dinner, and fun for the whole family at Gold Hill Mesa.

July 14th at 7PM, the Jazz in the Garden 2017 Season continues at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church with a unique mix of smooth jazz and funk from the Moses Jones Quintet.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets and more upcoming events.