Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for July 27th through August 2nd

Broadcast 7/27/17

Tonight (7/27) at 7PM, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center will open “Merrily We Roll Along,” a thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise, and the high price of success.

This Saturday (7/29) from Noon-4PM, an African Drumming & Dance Festival and Fashion Extravaganza will take place at Armstrong Hall on the Colorado College campus.

The 13th annual Fiddles, Vittles, & Vino, a southern Colorado bluegrass and culinary arts festival, will take place at the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site this Sunday from 3-8PM.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets and more upcoming events.