Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for July 6th through July 9th

Broadcast 07/06/17

Country music legend Moe Bandy performs tonight, July 6th at 7PM, at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.

For three consecutive weeks beginning this Monday, July 10th the Friends of Monument Valley Park will host a series of free concerts in the park, beginning at 7PM.

This coming Wednesday, July 12th at 8AM, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region will host a free “Coffee with COPPeR” event at Armstrong Hall to share the results of the new Arts & Economic Prosperity study. Come celebrate the amazing study results with fellow arts supporters.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets and more upcoming events.