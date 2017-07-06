Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for July 6th through July 9th

By Andy Vick 9 minutes ago

Andy Vick, Executive Director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region

Country music legend Moe Bandy performs tonight, July 6th at 7PM, at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake.

For three consecutive weeks beginning this Monday, July 10th the Friends of Monument Valley Park will host a series of free concerts in the park, beginning at 7PM.

This coming Wednesday, July 12th at 8AM, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region will host a free “Coffee with COPPeR” event at Armstrong Hall to share the results of the new Arts & Economic Prosperity study. Come celebrate the amazing study results with fellow arts supporters.

Go to peakradar.com for event details, tickets and more upcoming events.

Peak Radar Minute
Andy Vick

Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for June 22nd through June 25th

By Andy Vick Jun 22, 2017

Fan Fest, an outdoor public event spanning 7 blocks in Downtown Colorado Springs, and featuring an estimated attendance of 35,000 annually, will take place tomorrow evening from 5-10PM. Event highlights include motorcycle exhibitions, vendor booths, Beer Garden, and Fire Fighter Chili Cook-off.

 

GOCA’s annual Brilliant, a visually stunning, high energy, awe-inspiring, and delicious event, takes place this Saturday at the Plaza of the Rockies building. Dinner starts at 6PM, and the Art Party starts at 8PM.

 

Also this Saturday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC continue their 2017 campaign with a matchup against Western conference opponent San Antonio FC at 7PM at Weidner Field. There will also be a post-match fireworks show! 

 

Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for June 15th through June 18th

By Andy Vick Jun 15, 2017

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Memorial Park, the Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns with international bands and performance groups, combined with great food, music, and dancing for a weekend filled with authentic Celtic culture & entertainment.

 

On Saturday from 1-7PM, the Western Museum of Mining & Industry will host the 1st Annual All Colorado Festival, where attendees will have the opportunity to sample the finest of Colorado spirits, beer, and wine. The event will also include food vendors and live local country music.

 

The Trails and Open Space Coalition will host the 23rd annual Starlight Spectacular--Colorado Springs’ largest and oldest community bicycle ride—this Saturday starting at 9PM at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center. This year’s theme is superheroes. 

Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for June 8th through June 11th

By Andy Vick Jun 8, 2017

GOCA 121 will host another ChitChat session tonight at 6:30PM at their Downtown gallery. Tonight’s topics are Absinthe & Transhumanism.

On Saturday at 6:30PM, Broadway Actor and Mime, Bill Bowers, returns to the Millibo Theatre stage for a one-night-only performance to share a story so unbelievable it has to be true.

Also on Saturday night, at 7:30PM, celebrated magician David Blaine will make a special appearance at the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts.

This Sunday from at 10AM-7PM, the annual Springs Spree event will celebrate the active lifestyle of the Pikes Peak Region with sporting events, outdoor activities, food, music, entertainment, and free fun for the whole family at American the Beautiful Park.

 

Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for June 1st through June 4th

By Andy Vick Jun 1, 2017

Tonight, May 31st, the Independent Film Society of Colorado will present a free screening of “Real Boy,” an upcoming PBS Independent Lens documentary, at 7PM at the Tim Gill Center.

Friday, June 2nd from 5-8PM, celebrate the start of Summer with gallery openings, artist demonstrations, live performances, and great dining experiences during the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City.

This Saturday, June 3rd from 11AM-5PM, the 2017 Manitou Springs Colorado Wine Festival will take place in Manitou Spring’s Memorial Park, featuring live music, food & gift vendors, and tastings from 30 Colorado wineries!

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale will present '40 Years on Broadway' at the Pikes Peak Center this Sunday, June 4th at 3PM.

