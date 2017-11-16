Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for November 16-22

· Western Jubilee welcomes back musicians Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore tomorrow night, beginning at 6:30 p.m., featuring a perfect blend of blues, jazz, bluegrass, folk, and gospel.

· An African Drumming & Dance Festival and Fashion Extravaganza will take place at Colorado College’s Armstrong Hall this Saturday from Noon-4 p.m., featuring traditional and contemporary West African drummers and dancers, storytellers, spoken word, and an African marketplace.

· The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to the Broadmoor World Arena this Sunday for two performances featuring a full-scale rock show, bringing together the stirring elegance of a classical orchestra along with the power & fury of a hard rock band.

For more information on these and many other events go to peakradar.com