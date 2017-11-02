Peak Radar Minute: Colorado Springs Area Events for November 2-8

· The Pikes Peak Blues Community will host The Movers & Shakers with Erica Brown at Stargazers Theatre & Event Center tonight at 7 p.m.

· Tomorrow evening, from 5-8 p.m., the First Friday Art Walks in Downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will feature gallery openings, special performances and live demonstrations.

· The 17th annual Colorado Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will take place this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

· The Independent Film Society of Colorado will host a free screening of Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life this coming Monday at 7 p.m. at the Ivywild School.

For more information on these and other events in the Pike Peak Region visit peakradar.com