Pixies On World Cafe

When a band whose biggest hits came out in the mid- to late '80s shows up to play a concert in 2017, the first question you have to ask is: Are they going to sound like the band you know and love? When alt-rock icons Pixies played a show at World Cafe Live in May, the answer was: Absolutely.

And yes, the band actually did play those hits — including "Where Is My Mind" and "Caribou," from two of its earliest releases. You'll also hear a song from Pixies' most recent album, 2016's Head Carrier, in this five-song mini-concert. Listen in the player above, and watch a bonus performance via VuHaus below.

