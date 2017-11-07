The Public Broadcasting Act Of 1967 Turns 50

Credit Yoichi Okamoto / LBJ Library

Today, public broadcasting in America turns 50, and 91.5 KRCC joins our country in saluting this national treasure.

In signing the Public Broadcasting Act in 1967, President Johnson expressed the hope that one day, public television and radio stations would satisfy “America’s appetite for excellence” and “enrich man’s spirit.”

That legislation created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which today supports nearly 1,500 public media stations across the country by distributing federal funding amounting to roughly $1.35 per citizen, per year. At 91.5 KRCC, this investment is critical to our operations.

We leverage federal funding – many times over – to provide a welcoming space for education and lifelong learning, the arts and culture, history, science, and civil discourse in Southern Colorado.

We look forward to continuing to help educate and inform lifelong learners, to serve as a reflection of what matters here in Southern Colorado, and the diverse experiences, insights and contributions of our audience for decades to come.

You can read President Johnson's remarks about the act here and the entire act here.

Station News
Corporation for Public Broadcasting

Related Content

91.5 KRCC Launches New Journalism Collaborative Focusing On The Mountain West

By 91.5 KRCC Oct 12, 2017
Andrea Chalfin / 91.5 KRCC

91.5 KRCC joins five other public radio stations to launch a regional news consortium, covering issues spanning the Rocky Mountain West, to include Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, and Montana.

91.5 KRCC Trades In An Aging Car Talk For Planet Money And How I Built This

By Sep 28, 2017
Charles Krupa/AP

After September 30, 2017, 91.5 KRCC will end the weekly broadcast the Best of Car Talk programs.

Car Talk began in 1977 as a regional call in show hosted at WBUR in Boston, and was syndicated nationally by NPR beginning in 1986. Wisecracking brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi, otherwise known as The Tappet Brothers, provided weekly advice to car owners about the mechanics of their cars, and, more importantly, advice about the emotional relationships owners had with their cars.  

Meet Tim Everett, Host Of The Sunday Evening Jazz Excursion

By Jeff Bieri Oct 12, 2017
V. Gregor / K91.5 KRCC

Be sure to catch longtime 91.5 KRCC listener and volunteer Tim Everett as he grabs the jazz baton from Dick Fairley Sunday evenings 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting this Sunday evening.

Tim Everett is a third-generation Colorado native who began to eagerly explore music (old and new) early in his career. As a long time listener of all that 91.5 KRCC offers (namely NPR, This American Life, Radiolab, late night music mixes and not least of all, Dick Fairley’s Jazz Excursion), Tim always found his own fondness of Jazz odd, considering it began at a young age.

He now reverently accepts the position left by Dick Fairley as jazz host, after so many years of admiring Mr. Fairley’s indispensable knowledge of jazz history. Dick decided to retire from his hosting duties.

As a humble fan, he endeavors to share what he knows and commit to ever widening his scope of understanding for jazz music, for his and your entertainment. 

Meet The Goats Giving Steve Inskeep, Shankar Vedantam, And Giles Snyder A Good Name

By 91.5 KRCC Sep 18, 2017
Kyle Cunningham / 91.5 KRCC

Public radio listeners come in all shapes, sizes, and species.

Over the years, we've heard from many people who say they like to leave 91.5 KRCC on for their dogs or cats to listen to while they're away at work. But recently we learned of a new group of loyal quadrupedal listeners right here in Southern Colorado: goats.