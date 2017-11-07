The Public Broadcasting Act Of 1967 Turns 50

Today, public broadcasting in America turns 50, and 91.5 KRCC joins our country in saluting this national treasure.

In signing the Public Broadcasting Act in 1967, President Johnson expressed the hope that one day, public television and radio stations would satisfy “America’s appetite for excellence” and “enrich man’s spirit.”

That legislation created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which today supports nearly 1,500 public media stations across the country by distributing federal funding amounting to roughly $1.35 per citizen, per year. At 91.5 KRCC, this investment is critical to our operations.

We leverage federal funding – many times over – to provide a welcoming space for education and lifelong learning, the arts and culture, history, science, and civil discourse in Southern Colorado.

We look forward to continuing to help educate and inform lifelong learners, to serve as a reflection of what matters here in Southern Colorado, and the diverse experiences, insights and contributions of our audience for decades to come.

You can read President Johnson's remarks about the act here and the entire act here.