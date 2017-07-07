Putin, Trump Meet For First Time At G-20 Summit In Germany

Updated at 12:45 p.m. ET

President Trump's first official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin opened with a warm handshake, a back pat and no mention that the U.S. intelligence community concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

"President Putin and I have been discussing various things and I think it's going very well. We've had some very, very good talks," Trump told reporters before the meeting. "We're going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue, but we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening — for Russia, for the United States, and for everybody concerned. And it's an honor to be with you."

The two men were scheduled for a 30-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, but ended up talking for roughly 2 1/2 hours.

Beforehand, Putin mentioned that they have talked already a few times over the phone.

"But phone conversation is never enough," he said through a translator. "If we want to have positive results in bilaterals and be able to resolve most acute international topics and issues, definitely we need personal meetings.

"And I'm delighted to be able to meet you personally Mr. President and I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield positive results for Russia and the U.S."

The conflict in Syria and the increasing threat posed by North Korea were both expected to come up during their discussion. It was unclear whether President Trump planned to talk to Putin about Russia's role in interfering in the 2016 election as they met behind closed doors accompanied only by their translators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The warm meeting also came just a day after Trump spoke in Poland, a country known for its distaste for Russia, and reiterated America's commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter.

"The United States has demonstrated not merely with words, but with its actions, that we stand firmly behind Article 5, the mutual defense commitment," he said.

The statement would not have been newsworthy if not for Trump's decision in May to omit a line in a speech that reaffirmed the U.S. commitment. That decision raised eyebrows especially in Eastern Europe, as Putin has shown in Ukraine and Crimea that he's intent on projecting Russia's power and influence in Europe beyond his country's borders.

While Friday's meeting was the first time the two men have met since Trump became president, it's unclear whether they've met in person before.

In an interview in 2013 with David Letterman, the Late Show host asked Trump if he'd met Putin before.

"I met him once," Trump said.

But in 2016, Trump seemingly began to backtrack on that claim. In July, he told a CBS affiliate in Miami, "I never met Putin, I have nothing to do with Russia whatsoever."

He reiterated that at a news conference that month, too.

"I never met Putin," he said. "I don't know who Putin is."

CNN put together a list of 80 times Trump talked about the Russian president over the past four years, which gives insight into how his rhetoric has and hasn't changed.

Compared to his predecessor President Barack Obama, however, Trump has been noticeably warmer toward Russia. Whereas Obama once mentioned the threats posed by Ebola and "Russian aggression" in the same sentence back in 2014, Trump has repeatedly talked about wanting to improve relations with Russia.

That's good news for many Americans. According to a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll, 46 percent of adults view Trump's goal of improving relations as a mostly good thing, whereas 41 percent view it as a mostly bad thing.

