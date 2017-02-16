A Rockefeller Returns to Southern Colorado

David Rockefeller, Jr. will speak in Pueblo February 17 at a fundraiser for the Steelworks museum. It's the first time in 90 years that a Rockefeller has been to southern Colorado.

David's grandfather, John D. Rockefeller Jr. was the majority shareholder in Colorado Fuel and Iron from 1904 to 1944.



CF&I operated the huge Pueblo steel mill and dozens of coal mines during one of the most violent periods in labor history, including the 1914 Ludlow Massacre.

Steelworks' Chris Schreck says Ludlow is often blamed on the Rockefellers.

"In a blue collar town like Pueblo, Rockefeller can be considered a dirty word," says Schreck.

Shreck says locals are excited about the event, but there's been some negative feedback.

David Rockefeller, Jr. says it's important to reflect on what happened at Ludlow and his family's responsibility for it.