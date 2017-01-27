Rocky Mountain Food Report: The Antlers, The Famous & The New 365 Grand Club

Downtown mogul Perry Sanders, attorney to the famous and owner of the Mining Exchange, the Antlers, the Famous, Springs Orleans and more is offering the full VIP experience for locals with the establishment of his new 365 Grand Club.

“We offer 10-percent discounts at our affiliate restaurants all throughout Colorado Springs into Old Colorado City,” says Andrew Woehle, director of membership and sales, in a recent interview with the Food Report. That includes Brother Luck’s new restaurant IV, Coquette’s, Jake and Telly’s, McCabe’s, Nosh, and on.

“The 365 Grand Club is the private club,” says food and beverage manager Johnathan Shankland, well known on the local scene for his reputation as a true maître d’hôtel at The Famous. “You can join the club right now, it’s $100 a month with no initiation fee currently.

“For that, you get access to the hotel facilities, the pool and fitness center, as well as Fit 365 in the lower level of the GE Johnson building; [also] discounts at partner restaurants: Poor Richard’s, Bonny & Read, Rabbit Hole, to name a few. There is also a car service for members. If you want to come downtown and have some drinks at the Antler’s bar and then you want to go have dinner at Poor Richard’s, we’ll drive you there. When you’re done with your meal, we’ll pick you up and bring you back here.”

The 10-percent discount also includes local accommodations. “The Mining Exchange is up and running, a beautiful, four-diamond hotel,” says Shankland. “The Antler’s, undergoing major renovations. All the rooms have been renovated. The public spaces are being worked on and we’re building a fabulous new bar.”

The new bar, located next door to the current Antler’s Grille, is making progress: an extensive, U-shaped bar top, with circular booths alongside one wall.

“Right now, here in the Antler’s hotel, there are two food and beverage outlets,” says Shankland. “The Antler’s Grill, recently renovated, currently serves breakfast only and to be honest, it’s one of the most underrated breakfasts in town. 15 dollars for the full buffet with really nice selections. So this is continuing as a breakfast operation for now, but no less than six weeks away, it will include dinner.

“We’re going to rebrand Judge Baldwin’s. Once we have some dates we’re going to make a big deal out of the last days, it’s an institution, it’s been here for 20 years. The brewery equipment is going to be removed and retained for a future project that doesn’t even exist conceptually yet. Then it will become Duca’s: Neapolitan-style pizza, thin crust, really gourmet, flavorful in a wood-fired oven. And we currently own two ovens just like they have.”

Venturing into the space next door to Judge Baldwin’s where the existing wall will be torn down, we can see the layout of the counter, soon to feature Italian sodas, gelato and desserts.

“This half is going to be the fast-casual, counter service,” says Shankland. “Working in the towers, walking in from off the street, you can come in, wait five minutes, get your pizza, with seating in the atrium like a food court.”

The other side, what is currently Judge Baldwin’s, will be the full service side of Duca’s. The communal high tops remain, staying with the pub-style feel. “Where the brewery equipment currently stands may be a display of aged meats or private seating,” says Shankland.

Duca’s Neapolitan Pizza will be open for lunch and dinner.

365’s next food move will take a Springs staple and expand it northward. “We’re looking at opening up a new Famous steakhouse in Castle Rock,” says Shankland. “We’re not putting a date on all our projects but theoretically 2017.”