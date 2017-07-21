Rocky Mountain Food Report: Author Shares Her Passion for Cooking & The Springs

Ashley Sara DeKam, author of the blog Craving4More, wants to share her passion for cooking and self-proclaimed love language with Colorado Springs. A Colorado College alumni, DeKam considers herself a local since 1999 but designed her website during a brief stint living in Portland, Oregon. DeKam was working there for Whole Foods Market as the healthy eating specialist and found freedom in her position to write original recipes that she hopes to share with a broader audience.

“It’s the idea of craving for things in life,” says DeKam. “Spiritual, mental, physical and emotional satisfaction. I really feel like food and community do all of those things.”

Craving4More publishes multiple posts per week with some solid summer pies, like the chocolate mint julep and blueberry, basil, black pepper, feta with an infused crust.

“Blueberries are in season and I love basil,” says Dekam. DeKam’s immersion into the culinary scene began early on as the daughter of two gourmet food brokers in Boulder, Colorado.

I just love making interesting combinations of food that people never would've thought of and then pairing it with wine, says DeKam.

“I grew up with the greatest food on earth but not really the capacity to pay for it,” says DeKam. “We didn’t have a lot of money so I learned to be really creative in my recipes and my cooking. It was just grab what you have. My parents would have great big dinner parties, so I would just watch them and their chef friends and learn.”

DeKam retains a level one certification as a sommelier from International Wine and Spirits Guild in Denver, and currently teaches classes at The Cook’s Marketplace. Ater receiving requests to come lead in-home private sessions from students, she took the opportunity to expand her venture and offers themed dinner parties.

DeKam provides private demonstrations where she can discuss food preparation and be on hand to answer questions or create a catered menu based on client preferences.

“The most important thing about me is that I love to bless people with food,” says DeKam. “So doing it feeds my soul, not just my pocket. It’s really a special thing for me because I put everything into it.”

DeKam is teaching “The Perfect Pie Crust” class at Cook’s Marketplace on Wednesday, August 16, 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. She is also currently working with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services to develop a leadership development program through culinary education.

“It helps to build communication skills, confidence and team-building,” says DeKam. “Food is community, community is your soul, and your soul is your life. I really do believe in the power of food.”