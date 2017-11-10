Rocky Mountain Food Report: Oskar Blues Pours More Into Colorado Springs And Denver

Oskar Blues Brewery is fast becoming one of the most recognizable craft beer brands in the nation with two locations in Colorado as well as in Brevard, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. But the Rocky Mountain based business continues to branch out as it represents both sides of the brand with its sister company, Oskar Blues Fooderies.

For over 20 years the restaurant concept has been in motion with the original location in Lyons, then Longmont, followed up by spots in Denver’s RiNo district with foodie subsidiaries like Hotbox Roasters CBD Cafe and CHUBurger. The rapid growth progresses as another large-scale eatery, beer hall and music venue opens soon in LoDo, directly on the heels of establishing a front and center spot in downtown Colorado Springs.

Oskar Blues Grill & Brew-Colorado Springs has a strong local foothold in a historic building on Tejon Street where Old Chicago once stood. The formerly sectional space with narrow walk-ways and under par seating accommodations updates into a sprawling and funky, yet family friendly, restaurant with a palatial, two-story interior.

There are numerous dining areas, large service bars on each floor, a small singer-songwriter platform and tvs in every corner broadcasting sporting events. Oskar Blues also took on the daunting task of unearthing the untouched basement, which has been stagnant since the 1800’s, utilized solely for storage. Now the underground area is fully-functional with indoor bocce courts, pool tables, a juke box and video games.

Jason Rogers, restaurant director and partner of Oskar Blues Fooderies, on why they’re choosing to push their operation into the Southern tier with a fresh take in Colorado Springs:

“Colorado Springs is super approachable and our beer brand is strong there, says Rogers. “[The people] are more connected to the mountains. It’s a different vibe. It’s almost like a mountain town versus a front range city. They’re real Colorado.”

91.5 KRCC is partnering with The Rocky Mountain Food Report to present stories from their website about previews of new restaurants, updates on longtime favorites, dinners, pop-ups and more as they cover the Pikes Peak region’s food scene.