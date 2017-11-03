Rocky Mountain Food Report: Pikes Peak Market Hosts A Soft Opening

Pikes Peak Market at 9 S. Weber St. in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, hosts a soft opening on Thursday, November 2, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A grand opening celebration is set to take place in December.

So far the space houses the following local vendors and partners:

Possible future vendors to sign on as of December 2017 and January 2018 include:

“I’m excited and I know that the board is excited too,” says Christopher Cipoletti, Pikes Peak Market board member. “We’re finally able to open the doors to Pikes Peak Market to serve the Colorado Springs community.”