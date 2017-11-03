Rocky Mountain Food Report: Pikes Peak Market Hosts A Soft Opening

Pikes Peak Market at 9 S. Weber St. in downtown Colorado Springs, Colorado, hosts a soft opening on Thursday, November 2, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A grand opening celebration is set to take place in December.
So far the space houses the following local vendors and partners:
- CoS’bucha: Locally brewed, raw kombucha tea.
- Crown Cakes: Artisan, gluten-free bundt cakes.
- The Pickle Lady: Gourmet pickles and preserves.
- The Cheese People-Colorado Springs: Former Chicago cheesemongers offer specialty cheeses.
- Azteca Gourmet: Savory vegan, vegetarian and premium meat tamales (100 percent grass fed, hormone and antibiotic free), desserts and salsa.
- CocoPrana: Coconut superfoods handmade in Colorado.
- Sali’s Sassy Salsa: Mild and hot handcrafted salsa.
- High Plains Helping Hands: Classes, work and development programs and food distribution for those in need.
Possible future vendors to sign on as of December 2017 and January 2018 include:
- Bonbon Bombardier: Small batch, craft candies.
- Soul Water Coffee: Community catering services and specialty coffees using Switchback Coffee Roasters and Building Three Coffee Roasters.
- Colorado Crepe Company: Crepes made with organic ingredients from Colorado farmers and area merchants.
“I’m excited and I know that the board is excited too,” says Christopher Cipoletti, Pikes Peak Market board member. “We’re finally able to open the doors to Pikes Peak Market to serve the Colorado Springs community.”