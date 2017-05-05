Rocky Mountain Food Report: What You've Been Waiting 'Four' by Brother Luck

Chef Brother Luck’s new restaurant, Four, with a Southwestern focus, opened on Monday, May 1, for dinner service with lunch service not far behind. We got an early glimpse with a chance to try small bites from the menu and some Colorado inspired cocktails.

“I feel a sense of pride for sure,” says Luck. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making this dream come to fruition. But the real work starts now.”

Four centers around an effort to reclaim authentic Southwestern cuisine while Luck integrates his own culinary personality.

“This is a journey for us as well,” says Luck. “This concept was inspired by my love of being here but not truly understanding the history. We want to kind of evolve the idea of the Southwest. There was a boom in the 1980’s that was taken over by corporate America. We’re trying to get back to the basics and retell that story in a new perspective.”

Four encompasses American Western, Mexican, Spanish and Native American inspired foods that revolve around seasonality. The current menu reflects the natural flavors of spring.

“Instead of doing a fusion menu we broke up the cultures so people can experience them individually,” says Luck. ““If you want to work your way through the whole Native American section you can, or you can try a few things from each. Everything is a la carte.”

The menu will continue to adapt as the year progresses, so expect change to be a constant theme.

“It’s a thought process of what inspires us,” says Luck. “There’s always going to be an evolution. What’s unique and something that would represent the season and be fun. In our drinks we want to show off the spirits as the prime focus.”

Rum punch tastes like “when it rains during a barbecue,” says Luis Rodriguez, bartender at Four.

Four is contemporary with an art gallery feel. The perimeter is lined with abstract surrealism and impressionist pieces by local artist, Muji. It feels spacious at 3,500 square feet which almost doubles the capacity at Brother Luck’s Street Eats. It provides a comfortable venue for an occupancy of 128 people, with a U-shaped bar that seats 16, and additional cocktail tables. Clean lines and reclaimed wooden tables from Eden Oaks offer a minimalist design.

The kitchen is open and airy, well-equipped to serve the front of house with a 10-person chef’s table for private tastings.

“That’ll be my outlet to go off of the game plan,” says Luck. “We have other ideas and ambitions and I need to be able to take someone on the journey with me.”

Luck simultaneously launches his private catering company, Create 719 Catering, which provides an opportunity to receive a personalized chef experience for special events.

Four takes up half of the former Coquette’s Bistro space and is just one of a number of specialized restaurants revitalizing the downtown area on North Tejon.

“I remember standing on that corner in 2012, at Boulder and Tejon, and I’ll never forget thinking this was going to be a really good neighborhood,” says Luck. “Going into that mix for me is great because it’s a craft district. That’s the perfect place for me to set up my anchor restaurant.”

Luck says he feels humbled as he embarks on his next chapter and is as ready as he possibly can be. Luck exudes a strong allegiance to his cultural background as he invites Colorado Springs to reexamine the Southwestern heritage.

“That’s my identity, that’s what I want to cook, and that’s what I do best,” says Luck. “There’s no such thing as perfection in our world but we’re always working towards it.”

91.5 KRCC is partnering with The Rocky Mountain Food Report to present stories from their website about previews of new restaurants, updates on longtime favorites, dinners, pop-ups and more as they cover the Pikes Peak region’s food scene.