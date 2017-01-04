Sen. Grantham To Tackle Budget, Transportation In 2017 Session

By 54 minutes ago
  • Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham, District 2
    Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham, District 2
    Courtesy of Kevin Grantham

Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham will lead the state Senate in 2017, where his party held onto its one-seat majority. Grantham is from Cañon City and represents District 2.  He says he's the first rural senate president in over four decades.

Here is his take on the upcoming session.

How he will govern with such a narrow majority:

Grantham: It's on a case-by-case basis. You know it depends on the issue. It depends on the circumstances and it depends on who’s on which side of which issues.

What he sees as the most significant state budget challenge:

Grantham: The ever-increasing amount we're having to pay on Medicaid, and for the expansions. It's cutting into some of our other -- what we feel are necessary functions of government including transportation infrastructure, that's going to be another one of our main focuses.

His thoughts on the transportation funding solution:

Grantham: It will be a multi-faceted solution, if we're able to get it done before the middle of May. … If there is going to be a long-term solution to transportation infrastructure, it's going to almost certainly require something that the voters are going to have to weigh in on. What that is, we're still talking about.

Capitol Coverage is a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Tags: 
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Kevin Grantham
Interview
Capitol Coverage
newsroom

Related Content

Colorado's House Minority Leader Previews 2017 Session

By Dec 28, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus--House Minority Leader. Neville's selection comes as a surprise; Rep. Polly Lawrence, who has served in the legislature since 2012, was considered the heir apparent.

Colorado's New Speaker Of The House Talks Priorities For The 2017 Session

By Dec 27, 2016
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Democratic Representative Crisanta Duran will serve as the top lawmaker in the state House of Representatives next session, leading the 65-member chamber as speaker of the house. She will also be the first Latina to serve in that role in state history.

Colorado's State Lawmakers Hopeful For Next Legislative Session

By Nov 15, 2016

Nationally, the election of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president has many wondering about what comes next. In Colorado, the balance of power remains the same. State lawmakers are moving forward with their November calendar - mapping out their priorities for the upcoming legislative session - while trying to figure out what the new congress and administration will mean for state policies.

Three Things To Know About The 2017 Legislative Session

By Bente Birkeland Nov 15, 2016

Colorado’s lawmakers have selected their leaders for the 2017 legislative session, which begins in January. While the presidential race was marked by deep political divisions, Republicans and Democrats in Colorado are optimistic about working together.

Bente Birkeland sat down to talk shop with two other capitol reporters - Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus of The Durango Herald.