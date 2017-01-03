Signature Gathering Begins for Colorado Springs City Council Candidates

By 55 minutes ago
  • Voters will choose six district council members on April 4th. [file photo]
    Andrea Chalfin / 91.5 KRCC

Candidates for Colorado Springs City Council can begin circulating nominating petitions beginning today, January 3rd. The City Clerk's office at the City Administration Building in downtown Colorado Springs is where candidates can pick up filing documents and nominating petitions.

All six district-specific seats are up for election.

Candidates are required to gather fifty signatures from their district in order to run.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson says she encourages Colorado Springs residents to participate in elections at every opportunity.

"Not only do you want to possibly sign a candidate petition in January, but you definitely want to make sure you vote," she says. 

City Council members pass city ordinances, and oversee storm water projects, parking, and utility rates among other things.

Colorado Springs residents are expected to receive their ballots in the mail in mid-March for the April 4th election.

Those interested in running for city council are invited to a candidate training at the City Administration Building on January 3rd.

More information on City Council elections is available here.

Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs City Council
April 2017 Municipal Elections
