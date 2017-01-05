Signature Gathering Continues for Pueblo Chile Plate

Pueblo Chile enthusiasts continue to collect signatures aimed at helping to create a license plate featuring the chiles. 3000 signatures are needed for the license plate to be considered at the capitol.

Pueblo Democratic statehouse representative Daneya Esgar says as of late December, they still needed about 800 more. After gathering enough signatures, the plate will have to be approved in both chambers.

"We're trying to really push hard to gather all the signatures of support to make sure that we can get this bill started and processed through so it has the time it needs to get through the session," she says.

The initiative is part of a Pueblo Chile Growers' Association and Pueblo County branding campaign.

The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles offers many specialty license plates including for alumni of Colorado universities and for various charities.

Those wishing to sign the petition can do so here.