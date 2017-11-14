Soul Man Don Bryant Adds A Little Memphis Spirit To Your Holiday Season

  • Don Bryant
    Don Bryant
The Memphis gospel-soul man Don Bryant may not like rain, but he's sure dreaming about snow this holiday season.

Best known for writing "I Can't Stand The Rain," made famous on his wife Ann Peebles' groundbreaking R&B album in 1974, Bryant puts down the pen to record a beautiful cover of Irving Berlin's 1942 song "White Christmas." It's from the forthcoming Christmas Soul, an Amazon Original playlist featuring 25 all-new holiday recordings. The streaming playlist will feature a diverse group of musicians including Marc Broussard, JC Brooks, Nicole Atkins, Jungle Fire, Diane Coffee, Adrian Younge, Robert Finley and more.

Bryant recorded the often covered "White Christmas" at Electraphonic Recording in Memphis with bassist/producer Scott Bomar. Also featured on the recording are two members of the legendary Hi Rhythm Section: drummer Howard Grimes and keyboardist Archie "Hubbie" Turner. Rounding out the band are trumpeter Marc Franklin and saxophonist Art Edmaiston (who were both in the Gregg Allman band), guitarist Joe Restivo and saxophonist Kirk Smother.

"White Christmas" has been covered hundreds of times by vocalists and instrumentalists alike. Bryant lays into his version smoothly and soulfully, and in sharing the song, he comments: "This is my first holiday song I have ever done, and I hope you like it. May the joy of the season be with you. Don't give up on love and love won't give up on you."

So sit back, cozy up with someone close and enjoy his rendition of the popular Christmas song to start the season off right.

