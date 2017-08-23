In-Studio At 91.5 KRCC: Cold Heart Revival Plays A Few Songs From Debut LP, 'Over The Water'

By & 1 hour ago
  • Bret Larson, Audrey Bussanich, and Stephen Masi make up 3/4 of the band Cold Heart Revival.
    Bret Larson, Audrey Bussanich, and Stephen Masi make up 3/4 of the band Cold Heart Revival.
    Jake Brownell / 91.5 KRCC

Cold Heart Revival began with a fateful encounter at an open mic night in Colorado Springs. 

"I'm originally from New Jersey, and my job had moved me out to the Springs," says guitarist and lead vocalist Stephen Masi. "I'm really bad at meeting people so I was like, 'I'm just gonna play a bunch of open mics and try to connect with some folks.'"

Guitarist and singer Bret Larson happened to be at one of those performances, and after hearing Masi play some original songs, he knew he wanted to collaborate. 

'Over the Water' is the debut LP from Cold Heart Revival.
Credit Cover Art / Cold Heart Revival

"We got together," recalls Masi, "and I think we played, 'The Boxer,' by Simon and Garfunkel for the first time, and we just locked in. We were like, 'yes, this is going to be great.'"

From there, a creative partnership was born. Masi and Larson began writing and performing harmony-rich folk songs as Cold Heart Revival, and were soon joined by keyboardist/vocalist Audrey Bussanich and bassist Dylan Teifer. The group has since played shows and festivals around Colorado, and just this summer released their debut album, Over the Water.

In just the last few months, however, the band has had to adjust to a new reality - Masi relocated back to New Jersey and Larson will be leaving town soon as well. Nevertheless, the band members insist that their musical bond is as strong as ever, and they plan to continue writing, recording, and performing together whenever possible.

For this segment of the August episode of Air Check, we were lucky enough to get 3/4 of the members into the studio to talk about their music and treat us to a lovely performance of their songs, "Behind the Scenes" and "Your Island."

Listen in the player above.

Tags: 
91.5 KRCC Music
Air Check
91.5 KRCC Local Stories
in-studio

Related Content

Tomás Pagán Motta Wants To 'Leave Space For The Listener' In His Music

By & Aug 9, 2017
CLARISSA VILLONDO / BRIGHTESTYOUNGTHINGS.COM

Tomás Pagán Motta has been a favorite artist of 91.5 KRCC DJs since he released his impressive self-titled debut album in 2015. Now, the Maryland native has a new album, Living A Lie, and is embarking on a national tour in support. His first stop will be here in Colorado Springs for a special 91.5 KRCC concert with in/PLANES at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center on Friday, August 11.

In advance of that (sold out) show, Pagán Motta spoke with Vicky Gregor about his new album, his approach to songwriting, and how his song "My My (Living a Lie)" found its way into an episode of the Netflix comedy, Flaked.

Bluegrassing The Classics, Viva La DIY, Cold Heart Revival, Tomás Pagán Motta And More On Air Check

By , & Aug 4, 2017
Jeff DeWitt / Courtesy of Woodshed Red

On this episode of Air Check, members of the band Woodshed Red serve up a bluegrass take on Pink Floyd and discuss their eclectic influences in the studio at 91.5 KRCC; Cold Heart Revival performs a few songs from their debut LP, Over The Water; representatives from Flux Capacitor and Pikes Peak Library District explain how a beloved DIY space found a new home in the local library; Tomás Pagán Motta shares his thoughts on songwriting, touring, and hearing his own music on the Netflix TV show, Flaked; and we share our favorite songs from the past month.