Three Takeaways From The First Week At The Colorado Statehouse

By 5 minutes ago
  • Colorado state capitol building in Denver
    Colorado state capitol building in Denver
    KIRK SIEGLER / KUNC

The first few days of Colorado's 2017 legislative session provided glimpses into the next few months as legislative leaders and the governor outlined their plans and priorities.

Ed Sealover with the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus with ColoradoPolitics.com weighed in on some of the major issues lawmakers will debate.

1. Leaders in both parties and the governor have consensus on top priorities.

Sealover: "Needing more money for transportation, and wanting to address the affordable housing, through construction defects reform, so it really seemed like they are pushing in the same direction there. Now the governor, especially on transportation, seemed to be trying to push in a very specific direction whereas Republicans are talking about cutting from the budget and possibly taking a tax hike to voters for transportation."

2. It's the most likely session for something major to pass on issues such as transportation infrastructure funding.

Marcus: "Now is the time. The election is out of the way, the most divisive polarizing election in any of our recent memory. Hickenlooper pointed to that during his State of the State address. He called for healing. The midterms aren't until two years. This is the time they can come to a compromise. What that will be, we don't know."

3. Rural Colorado will be a focus for Governor John Hickenlooper.

Sealover: "He really only had three new initiatives that he announced, and two of them specifically targeted rural Colorado. One is appointing a state broadband office in order to get the total area of the state that is now covered by high-speed internet from 70% currently to 100% by 2020. The second one is appointing a point person to oversee rural economic development measures, especially for communities that have been hard hit, by say, the coal industry withering away. The devil is in the details."

Tags: 
Transportation
John Hickenlooper
broadband internet
Interview
2017 Colorado Legislative Session
Colorado legislature
Capitol Conversation
Capitol Coverage
newsroom

Related Content

Transportation, Health Care, Regulations Top Of Mind For Colorado’s State Legislators

By Jan 12, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Opening day at Colorado's Capitol may be largely procedural, but legislative leaders take the opportunity to set the tone for the year. Thirty-two of the state's 100 lawmakers are newly elected, but the makeup of the chambers is largely the same as it was last year. Republicans still control the Senate and Democrats have a majority in the House.

Gov. Hickenlooper Focuses On Infrastructure, Health Care In 2017 State Of The State

By Jan 12, 2017
Bente Birkeland / Capitol Coverage

Gov. John Hickenlooper delivered one of his last State of the State addresses to the Colorado legislature on Jan. 12. He didn't delve into specifics, but instead talked broadly about policy, including infrastructure investment and potential health care reform.

Three Things To Know About The 2017 Legislative Session

By Bente Birkeland Nov 15, 2016

Colorado’s lawmakers have selected their leaders for the 2017 legislative session, which begins in January. While the presidential race was marked by deep political divisions, Republicans and Democrats in Colorado are optimistic about working together.

Bente Birkeland sat down to talk shop with two other capitol reporters - Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal and Peter Marcus of The Durango Herald.