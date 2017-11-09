Thursday Newscast, 11/09/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Thursday, November 9, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Colorado's attorney general, Cynthia Coffman, has entered the crowded Republican primary race for governor. Coffman announced yesterday that public education, health care, managing energy development and Colorado's population growth are among her campaign priorities. Coffman was elected attorney general in 2014. She now joins a busy GOP field that includes state Treasurer Walker Stapleton, former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, and former state Rep. Victor Mitchell.
- This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival in Colorado Springs. As 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell reports, it’s the longest continuously running women’s film festival in North America...