Thursday Newscast, 11/09/17, 8:04am

Representatives of the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation are hailing the passage of new taxes for schools and stormwater in the city. At an event Wednesday put on by the group, President and CEO Dirk Draper thanked those who supported issue 2A and other tax measures in this week’s election.

Draper: We had ballot measures that deal with education, which leads into workforce, and with infrastructure – which are two top issues for us in the business community. Not only are we a city on the rise, we’re a city rising, we’re a city thriving.

The event was meant to highlight some of the city’s opportunities for future economic growth and development. Representatives from the Chamber and EDC said they’re focusing on attracting businesses to the city in the sectors of sports medicine; professional, scientific and technical services; and aviation and specialty manufacturing.