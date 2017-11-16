Thursday Newscast, 11/16/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Thursday, November 16, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Colorado will soon be home to a test facility for an experimental new high-speed transportation system. As 91.5 KRCC’s Jake Brownell reports, the company Arrivo has announced plans to build a test track in the Denver metro area...
- Three students are suspected of putting together a hit list targeting students and staff at a school in a rural Colorado town. The juveniles were taken into custody Monday for the alleged threats involving a school in Swink, a town of about 700 people located 100 miles southeast of Colorado Springs along Hwy. 50. The Otero County Sheriff's Office said they got a tip from a student about the list and the juveniles were arrested within about four hours. The sheriff's office also says the juveniles appeared in court yesterday but the hearing was delayed until Dec. 5 to allow them to get lawyers.