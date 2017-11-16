Thursday Newscast, 11/16/17, 7:04 a.m.

Newscast for Thursday, November 16, 2017, 7:04 a.m.:
- A second Colorado lawmaker is now denying allegations of sexual harassment. The Denver Post reports political organizer Thomas Cavaness filed a complaint with legislative leaders this week against Democratic Representative Paul Rosenthal of Denver over a 2012 incident. Rosenthal denies the claims and his attorney says the Legislature has no jurisdiction because Rosenthal wasn't an elected lawmaker at the time.
- Meantime, a second woman has filed a formal complaint against Democratic Representative Steve Lebsock. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- A proposal to bring red light cameras to Colorado Springs was met with criticism last night. The Gazette reports police and city officials told attendees at a public meeting that the goal is to try and increase safety and reduce fatalities. The paper says the meeting was full of dissenting residents, though some supported the idea.