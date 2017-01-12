Thursday Newscast, 1/12/17, 5:32 PM

Newscast for Thursday, January 12, 2017, 5:32 PM:
- Colorado's health care exchange isn't going anywhere. That's the commitment today from Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper. The governor told the state's 100 lawmakers in his annual state of the state address that he will resist national attempts to roll back the federal health care law that requires everybody to get health insurance. Hickenlooper says that if Congress repeals the health care law, he'll push for a replacement plan in Colorado. That's a sharp difference from Republicans who control the state Senate. They are calling for a bill to dismantle Colorado's health insurance exchange by 2019.
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park reopened today after high winds earlier this week forced its closure...