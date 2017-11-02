Thursday Newscast, 11/2/17, 5:32 p.m.

Newscast for Thursday, November 2, 2017, 5:32 p.m.
- Colorado is still in the early stages of exploring how to create passenger rail from Fort Collins to Pueblo and beyond. The commission studying the issue briefed state lawmakers today and will ask the state for money to continue its work. 91.5 KRCC's Bente Birkeland has more...
- El Paso County is on pace to have its second-deadliest year in 2017. If the current pace of about three homicides per month holds, El Paso County would end the year with 37 homicides, elevating it to the second-deadliest year on record, trailing only the 44 slayings in 2013. Also of note is the age of this year's victims. Eight of them have been 18 years of age or younger. The county hasn't had more than four victims younger than 18 since 2011.