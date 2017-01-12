Thursday Newscast, 1/12/17, 7:04 AM

Newscast for Thursday, January 12, 2017, 7:04 AM:
- Gov. John Hickenlooper will set his priorities on roads and housing, health care and pot regulation when he addresses the just-convened 2017 legislature today. Hickenlooper presents his annual state of the state speech to yet another split legislature. Yesterday, lawmakers gave differing takes on whether Colorado should ask voters to pass a new tax to pay for more than $8 billion in transportation projects.
- Fire managers and others from around the state came together in Colorado Springs to touch base this week. 91.5 KRCC's Holly Pretsky reports...